NEP Deploys Two New HD Production Trucks in Brazil

BR 1 interior



PITTSBURGH — Casablanca Online will deploy NEP’s BR1 and BR2, new mobile production units designed specifically for the Brazilian outside broadcast market, as part of a production and transmission solution.



BR1 is a 12-meter, single-expansion trailer that was built to meet the live production requirements of Brazilian broadcasters. BR2 is a 14-meter vehicle, originally from NEP’s U.K. fleet, which has been completely repurposed and refitted for HD production in Brazil.



“With so many high-profile international events on the horizon in Brazil — the World Cup and the 2016 Summer Games, just to name two — we now have powerful resources deployed there to meet the needs of all types of mobile productions,” said Mike Fernander, president and general manager of NEP.



BR1 and BR2 include production, recording and playback, audio and routing equipment.



BR1 supports up to 12 Grass Valley HD cameras and includes a Grass Valley Karrera production switcher and three EVS HD video servers to enable tapeless digital recording workflows. A 48-fader Calrec Artemis Beam 5.1 digital audio console anchors BR1’s audio capabilities.



BR2 includes a range of HD systems including a Sony MVS-8000A switcher, Calrec Sigma digital audio console, 12 Grass Valley HD cameras, four EVS HD video servers and tape options for both SD and HD.



NEP provides maintenance, engineering training, and account management support for both trucks. CBO is operating the equipment as part of a package of production and uplink services for Brazilian and international broadcast clients covering live sports and entertainment events.



