NEP, Bexel Support NCAA Tournament Production

SAN ANTONIO—NEP Group and its Bexel business unit have played an important role supporting broadcasters and media outlets during the NCAA tournament leading up to the Final Four Championship Games, the broadcast services and live production company announced today.

Both will continue providing technical expertise, equipment and OB technology through the completion of the tournament.

NEP’s U.S. Mobile Units division has deployed 10 units for tournament coverage. CSB and CBS Sports Network each are using five trucks. For coverage of the Final Four in San Antonio, Turner Sports will use five NEP trucks, two of which will be shared with CBS. Two trucks will be devoted to Turner Sports’ off-site studio at Tony Roma’s restaurant; two will provide production resources, and two more will be used for TNT TeamCast coverage.

Bexel has provided CBS with a range of equipment for its tournament coverage, including Sony HDC-4300 super slow-motion cameras, 8- and 12-channel EVS slow-motion systems and 18 Vizrt graphics systems.

CBS and Turner Sports are providing coverage of the Men’s Final Four Championship. Bexel is providing a massive fiber deployment, as well as support, to both broadcasters.