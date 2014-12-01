NEP Australia Acquires Silk Studios

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA—NEP Australia has acquired Sydney’s Silk Studios – enhancing NEP’s international portfolio of studio, outside broadcast, video display and host broadcast assets.

Silk’s TV current productions include several live weekly Sky News programs.

Silk Studios is also the production company behind “Aerobics Oz Style,” and has hosted other productions including “CBeebies Storytime” for BBC Worldwide and “Mind Over Maddie” for Disney Channel.

Clients will now have access to the additional support and expertise of NEP’s worldwide network.

“Demand for premium TV studio space in Sydney is robust, and we are delighted to welcome Silk, further expanding the comprehensive set solutions we can offer our clients.” says NEP Australia CEO, Keith Andrews. “Harry Michaels has made Silk tremendously successful, and they will continue to run the same way that they always have...”

The studios will continue to trade under the Silk Studios name and operate separately to NEP’s main studios at Media City, Eveleigh. NEP Australia’s director of Sales, Andy Armstrong, will manage the studios on a day-to-day basis, with Harry Michaels acting as a consultant to ensure a seamless transition.