NEP Acquires Corplex

PITTSBURGH —NEP has entered into an agreement to acquire Chicago-based provider of digital and HD mobile broadcast production facilities and services Corplex.



The two companies expect to finalize the contract around Dec. 17, when NEP will acquire Corplex’s fleet of production vehicles. Corplex's engineering and support staff will also join the NEP team.



“We've worked together for many years in some of the world's largest mobile broadcast compounds,” said Mike Fernander, president and general manager, NEP U.S. Mobile Unit division. “Therefore, we know Corplex shares NEP’s core values of delivering superior service, working together as one team, providing innovative solutions and meeting commitments with integrity and passion.”



Corplex joins NEP’s other mobile production subsidiaries including Supershooters, NCP, Denali, Sweetwater, and Trio Video. Corplex's top executives, including current president Scott West, Dave Greany, Joe Scionti and Carter Ruehrdanz, will all assume roles within NEP. As a result of the acquisition, NEP will consolidate all of its Chicago operations to the current Corplex headquarters.