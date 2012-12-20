Neeraj Khemlani Named Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Office of Hearst

NEW YORK -- Hearst Corp. announced that Neeraj Khemlani has been named its chief creative officer. The announcement was made by CEO Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and President and Chief Operating Officer Steven R. Swartz.



In this new role, Khemlani will work with Hearst’s creative teams, managers and group heads across the company to support and enable them in the creation of the best possible user experiences on all screens and printed pages. In the area of digital product development, he will work closely with Phil Wiser, Hearst’s senior vice president and chief technology officer. Khemlani transitions into this role from Hearst Entertainment & Syndication, where he was deputy group head focused on expanding the company’s non-fiction television production activities.



Khemlani joined Hearst in March 2009 as vice president and special assistant to the CEO for digital media. In February 2011, he was appointed executive vice president and deputy group head of Hearst Entertainment & Syndication. Khemlani was formerly vice president and general manager of Yahoo! News & Information as well as Yahoo! Originals.



From 1998 to 2006, he was a producer for CBS News' “60 Minutes” and “60 Minutes II,” and before that a producer for the late Peter Jennings at ABC News. He began his career as a newspaper reporter, stringing for The New York Times and The Post-Standard in Syracuse, N.Y.

