Nearly Half of Adults Watch Video on a Connected TV Each Day

DURHAM, N.H.—New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) highlights the importance of connected TV devices in the TV landscape, with 46% of all American adults watching video each day on a connected TV device and 87% of U.S. TV households have at least one Internet-connected TV device.

This compares to 80% with at least one connected TV device in 2020, 69% in 2017, and 38% in 2012.

Internet-connected TV devices include connected smart TVs, stand-alone streaming devices (like Roku, Amazon Fire TV sticks or boxes, Chromecast, or Apple TV), connected video game systems, and/or connected Blu-ray players, according to the LRG study.

Overall, nearly half (46%) of adults in U.S. TV households watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared to 40% in 2020, 25% in 2017, and 4% in 2012.

Younger individuals are most likely to use connected TV devices. In the 18-34 demo, 62% watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared to 54% of ages 35-54 and 24% of ages 55+.

“The data in this study indicate that there are now nearly 500 million connected TV devices in U.S. TV households,” explained Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “This is an increase from about 300 million connected TV devices in 2017. Along with this increase in the number of devices, the percent of adults in the U.S. using these connected devices to watch video on a TV each day has significantly increased—growing from twenty-five to forty-six percent—in the past five years."

These findings are based on a survey of 1,902 TV households in the U.S., and are part of a new LRG study, "Connected TVs 2022." This is LRG’s nineteenth annual study on TVs in the U.S.

Other notable findings include: