NCTC-ACA Connects Independent Show Promises Expanded Exhibits, Conferences

WASHINGTON, D.C. & OVERLAND PARK, Kan.—With a new theme of “More than Ever” the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and ACA Connects (ACAC) who are hosting and sponsoring the 18th annual Independent Show (TIS) on July 30–August 2 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota have unveiled an expanded program of exhibits, conferences, educational sessions, networking, family-centric fund and activities.

“This year, we have more booths, more sessions, more opportunities to network, more fun and simply more than ever,” said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC. “We have spent the past year building innovative programs allowing our members to increase their service offerings.”

In addition to offering more sessions, speakers, roundtables, exhibitors and exciting activities for the whole family than ever before, the show is designed to allow attendees to gain invaluable insights and practical advice on topics relevant to important decisions operators will face in the next five years as the video and broadband landscape today undergoes a period of rapid change.

“The Independent Show is a major industry event, and this year’s is no exception. It is one of the highlights of our community that no one will want to miss,” said ACA Connects’ president and CEO Grant Spellmeyer. “Our program will explore key issues facing our industry, including how to meet the changing face of Congress and more effectively tell our story in state capitals and much more.”

Both Borrelli and Spellmayer explained that the expanded offerings were developed based on feedback from members and attendees who wanted even more of what the TIS has always offered.

As usual, the event will be covering a host of hot topics for the industry, including the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement and a number of other issues. Those include advice on how members can manage their share of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) billions, which Congress is investing across the country to increase connectivity and close the digital divide.

The show is also designed to offer family-focused fun. Monday night’s party, for example, will take place in the U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL Vikings, where fans will play on the field, party in the suites and feel like an NFL pro.

Other highlights include entertainment by Paramount comedian Orlando Leyba; a guided tour of Paisley Park, the home of music icon Prince; and an excursion to Mall of America, where attendees can visit Minnesota’s largest Aquarium featuring a 360-degree ocean tunnel, and the first indoor Nickelodeon theme park in the U.S.

TIS will feature keynote speeches from Retired Rear Admiral and Top Gun Pilot Michael Manazir; Andrew Zimmern, the James Beard Award-winning chef and TV personality who seemingly eats anything; Jason Dorsey, named by Adweek as the research guru, who will discuss how to future-proof your organization; Evan Shapiro, a renowned comedy producer known for the IFC series Portlandia; and Jasmine Roth, designer and HGTV television host.

Each year, the invitation-only event brings together NCTC and ACAC members, consisting of broadband, telco, cable, municipal and electric cooperative members from across the U.S. and Canada to hear expert speakers and panels, network with the best and brightest industry leaders, and explore the expansive vendor exhibit floor featuring the latest products and technologies that are transforming the industry.

“The industry is continually transforming, and this year’s Independent Show will provide even more resources and information to our members to utilize in their businesses, so they can also do more than ever before,” Borrelli added. “With dynamic speakers and informative panels, as well as exciting events and activities, Minneapolis will surprise you with all it has to offer!”

TIS is expected to bring together more than a 1,000 NCTC and ACAC members and exhibitors.