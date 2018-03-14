NCAA March Madness Offering 21 Games in VR

INDIANAPOLIS—Fans will once again be able to put themselves in the center of March Madness as the NCAA has partnered with Turner Sports and CBS to live stream 21 tournament games in virtual reality. VR streams will be available on Gear VR and Google Daydream devices through the March Madness Live VR app. Games from Dallas and Charlotte, N.C., will be available for the first and second round; from Los Angeles and Boston during the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight; and all games from the Final Four in San Antonio.

For instructions on how to access the games through VR devices, visit NCAA.com.