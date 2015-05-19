NBCUniversal News Group Purchases Panasonic Cameras

NEWARK, N.J. – NBCUniversal News Group has purchased multiple Panasonic electronic newsgathering cameras and related broadcast equipment as part of its technology and workflow transformation initiative.

Panasonic AJ-PX5000G P2 HD

Among the Panasonic products acquired by NBCUniversal are the AVC-ULTRA camcorders, the AJ-PX5000G P2 HD shoulder-mount and AJ-PX270 P2 HD handheld, the AJ-PG50 and AJ-PD500 AVC-ULTRA field recorders, AK-HRP200 remote operation panels and VariCam 35 4K camera/recorders. The equipment will be used NBC News programs “NBC Nightly News,” “TODAY,” “Meet the Press” and “Dateline,” as well as MSNBC and NBC business partners.

NBCU News Group also plans to use Panasonic’s AVC-LongG25 as the standard for acquisition and mezzanine format. It was also announced that NBCU News Group intends to use the VariCam 35 to enhance content for long-form projects.

The Newark, N.J.-based Panasonic will supply the cameras to NBCU New Group’s New York City headquarters.