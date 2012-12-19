NBCUniversal, Mediacom Reach TV Everywhere Deal

NEW YORK – NBCUniversal and Mediacom Communications today announced a multi-year affiliation agreement to offer NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of broadcast and cable content to Mediacom subscribers. The agreement includes rights to carry the Olympic Games, as well as on-demand content from NBCUniversal’s cable and broadcast network portfolio, and access to live channels across multiple platforms, both in and out of the home across the United States.



To access the online programming, customers must subscribe to Mediacom’s Family TV package. Additionally, the agreement covers retransmission consent for NBC and Telemundo owned stations and continued carriage of all NBCUniversal’s cable networks, including, Bravo, Chiller, cloo, CNBC, E!, G4, Golf Channel, MSNBC, mun2, NBC Sports Network, Oxygen, Sprout, Style, Syfy, Telemundo, Universal HD, USA, as well as Comcast SportsNet.



Today’s announcement follows NBCUniversal’s recent distribution agreements with Cablevision, Suddenlink and Verizon.