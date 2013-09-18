NBCUniversal, Lexus Partner For Live Broadcast Commercials

NEW YORK— NBCUniversal, in partnership with Lexus, today announced “It’s Your Move After Dark,” a live, real-time marketing broadcast commercial campaign to launch the Lexus IS.



The ads will allow viewers to contribute ad concepts via social networks to influence the creative for the Lexus advertisements. This interactive cross-platform initiative will be comprised of a series of live, improvisational short comedy ads that will run in the commercial pods during NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. The ads will be performed by improvisational comedy troupes including Fun Young Guys, Magnet Theater Touring Company, MB's Dream and Stone Cold Fox.



Every Thursday for four weeks beginning Sept. 19, as part of an early commercial break in NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, improv comedians will ask viewers to suggest ad concepts with the #LexusIS hashtag via social media platforms. Submissions will influence the content of the ad and a live performance based on the viewer’s ad suggestion will follow. East and west coast live broadcasts of the commercials will be based on their respective social media suggestions.



“These live commercials combine real-time marketing with emerging comedic talent and reflect our commitment to push boundaries with clients by harnessing the power and reach of NBCUniversal's portfolio and creative expertise,” said Jim Hoffman, executive vice president of network entertainment sales and marketing for NBCUniversal



Each advertisement will broadcast live from under the Brooklyn Bridge.



“By utilizing social and broadcast media simultaneously, ‘It’s Your Move After Dark’ breaks the traditional commercial mold and showcases the all-new IS in an entirely unique and DVR-proof way,” said Brian Bolain, Lexus corporate manager of marketing communications.



A 15-second promotional teaser will air Sept. 18 in NBC’s late night programming commercial pods, motivating audiences to participate.



Additionally, the selected comedic concepts and submissions will be available for viewing and sharing on a custom page at NBC.com the day after broadcast.