NBCUniversal Breaks Ground on New ‘Boston Media Center’

NBCUniversal broke ground Thursday on its new multi-million dollar Boston Media Center, which will be home to its local NBC and Telemundo TV stations, NBC Sports Boston and New England Channel News (NECN).

The 160,000 square foot facility is expected to be unveiled in the fall of 2019.

“The creation of our new media center represents the forward momentum and our continued commitment to local news to serve Boston and New England audiences, regardless of language,” said Mike St. Peter, president and general manager, NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN. “Together with NBC Sports Boston, our teams will be able to strengthen their already strong news collaborations to super serve our audiences with quality news and information."

NBCU is working with the Boston area’s Lee Kennedy Construction, Gardiner & Theobald Construction and architecture, design, planning and consulting firm Gensler, to build the center. At unveiling, the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center will feature the most cutting edge broadcast technology and will be designed to be energy efficient.

The Boston project is part of NBCU’s investment in its local operations. Other new facilities include The Brokaw News Center in Los Angeles (KNBC/KVEA), The Studios at DFW in Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS/KXTX), and other new modern news facilities in West Hartford (WVIT/WRDM), Denver (KDEN), San Antonio (KVDA), McAllen (KTLM), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and in Philadelphia when NBC10 (WCAU) and Telemundo 62 (WWSI) move to their new state-of-the-art news center within the new Comcast Technology Center, this fall.