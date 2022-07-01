NBCU to Shutdown the Olympic Channel
By George Winslow published
NBCU will be announcing new plans for Olympics content in the fall
NEW YORK—As more sports viewing shifts to streaming, NBCUniversal continues to reevaluate its strategies for distributing its sports coverage and has confirmed that it plans to shut down the Olympic Channel in September.
“In order to best reach our target audiences, we are reevaluating our programming distribution strategy regarding the content that currently airs on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA with our partners at the IOC and USOPC,” an NBC Sports spokesperson confirmed to TV Tech. “We will be announcing our exciting new plans for Olympic content in the fall.”
The move comes after the company announced plans last year to shut down NBCSN and it launched a direct-to-consumer streaming service (opens in new tab) from its NESN regional sports network in June of 2022.
NBCU has long term U.S. rights to the Olympics through 2032 games and launched the Olympic Channel with the U.S. Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee as minority partners.
News of the shutdown was first reported in Sports Business Journal (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.