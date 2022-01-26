NBCU to Offer Project Innovation Grants to Non-Profits

NEW YORK—The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal Local (NBC/Telemundo owned stations) have announced the return of their “Project Innovation” competitive grant program in 11 markets.

“Project Innovation continues to celebrate forward-thinking non-profits as they work to make an impact on issues specific to their communities,” said Jessica Clancy, senior vice president, corporate social responsibility, NBCUniversal. “We believe that through these grants we can not only support the efforts of these organizations, but inspire all non-profits to evolve their work at the local level.”

Since 2018, the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC/Telemundo owned stations have given out a total of $10.9 million in Project Innovation grants to 299 nonprofits, including organizations that are led by leaders of color and organizations that are focused on uplifting diverse communities, NBCU reported.

“We’re proud of the important work that our past Project Innovation grant recipients are doing and look forward to recognizing new organizations that are working on the front lines to address our communities most pressing needs,” added Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Local.

For 2022, NBC/Telemundo owned stations in the 11 participating markets will award $3.475 million in grants to eligible nonprofits in the following four grant categories:

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

Youth Education and Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

The participating markets include New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

Past winners have used grant funding to: support students continuing their education remotely during COVID; provide financial education in Spanish-speaking communities; support digital, multilingual and multiethnic oral history storytelling; fund journalism programs focused on public health; and other areas.

Applications can be submitted online between February 18 and March 25 at nbcuprojectinnovation.com or in Spanish at nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com. Grant winners will be announced later this year.