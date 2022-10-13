NBCU Syndication Studios Extends Video Call Center Deal

STAMFORD, Conn., and PALLISADES, N.Y.—NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has selected the Video Call Center (VCC) for the third consecutive year to supply smartphone-based, remote contribution services to bring live remote guests to its Stamford Studios for season 16 of “The Steve Wilkos Show” and its new talk show “Karamo,” set to air in the fall.

“VCC provides our Stamford Studios live productions with a very reliable remote contribution solution that enables our showrunners for ‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ and ‘Karamo’ to book compelling guests anywhere in the world,” said Stamford Studios’ vice president and general manager Vinnie Fusco.

“The remote production workflow has proven to be a convenient and easy solution for our busy guests and a platform that gives our producers tremendous flexibility to pursue the best storylines,” he said.

NBCUniversal’s Syndication Studios takes advantage of the VCC smartphone-based, remote contribution service’s virtually limitless remote capacity and high-quality low-latency audio/video to ensure conversations between hosts and guests are natural, VCC said.

“The Steve Wilkos Show” has been redesigned to take maximum advantage of VCC-powered guest remotes. In the new configuration, an on-set monitor has been positioned to enhance the face-to-face interaction between host Steve Wilkos and his remote guests.

Besides the remotes, VCC provides shows with pre-production call-producing services, technology and live support during production hours.

“We are very proud of our years working alongside the production teams at NBCU Syndication Studios. It is thrilling to be invited to continue our support of ‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ and their exciting new talk show ‘Karamo,’” said Larry Thaler, CEO of VCC.

“Our goal is for VCC technology and our call production staff to serve as a seamless extension of NBCU Syndication Studios production team and for the guests to feel as comfortable as they would be in the studio. This new agreement represents a tremendous validation of VCC’s approach focused on creating ease for the contributor and the producers,” he said.