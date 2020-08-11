NBCU Promotes Anzio Williams to Diversity Post

The NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division promoted Anzio Williams to senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for the division. He leaves his current role as vice president of news for NBC10/WCAU and Telemundo62/WWSI.

Reporting to Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, Williams will be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy to make diversity and inclusion issues a top priority across NBCUniversal’s owned stations group.

“Anzio is committed, passionate and thoughtful about fostering workplaces that embrace diversity and represent the communities we serve. He is also a thought leader in editorial issues of equity and fairness in media. He will help us drive meaningful change across our entire division,” said Staab. “He has always been one of my most trusted advisor on issues of diversity and equity. His new role will allow him to expand on the work that he has already done throughout his career.”

Before joining NBCU, Williams spent 12 years with Hearst Television. He launched his career in broadcast as a sports and news producer for WFMY in Greensboro, N.C. He is a recipient of nine Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement, Best Newscast, Breaking News and Continuing Coverage.