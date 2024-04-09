NBCU On Track for Record-Setting Olympics Ad Revenue

NBCUniversal said on Tuesday it has sold $1.2 billion in ads for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer and is on track to reach the all-time ad sales record for the Olympics.

The revenue total includes about $350 million from new advertisers and about $100 million from International Olympic Committee (IOC) sponsors including Procter & Gamble, Visa and Toyota, which is up 18% from the Covid-restricted Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021, NBCU told Reuters.

NBCU officials attributed the growth to this being the first Games since the onset of the pandemic in 2020 to allow full participation as well as its European local being a more favorable time zone for live coverage.

Last month, for the first time in Summer Olympics history, NBCU announced that all of its Olympics coverage will also be available on its Peacock streaming platform. NBCU said its digital ad revenue has already hit a record and that all ad inventory is sold out for the opening and closing ceremonies.