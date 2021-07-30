NBCU Local To Acquire Ramar Communications’ Stations In Albuquerque

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal Local has agreed to acquire stations from Ramar Communications in Albuquerque New Mexico that will expand its reach in the Latino community.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal is subject to the necessary FCC and other governmental approvals. Once completed, NBCUniversal Local will acquire four full power stations, one Class A station and three low power stations that are assigned to the Albuquerque DMA and are currently owned and operated by Ramar Communications, Inc.

“We are pleased to expand on Ramar Communications’ work with the Latino community in the market and look forward to serving Albuquerque’s Spanish-speaking audiences with the launch of our own Telemundo local news operation, soon,” said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Local.

“After 23 years of operation of Telemundo in Albuquerque, Ramar is pleased to transition development of our stations to NBCUniversal Local,” added Brad Moran, president, Ramar Communications. “This transaction will be beneficial to the community, viewers and advertisers of the KASA+ stations.”

Manuel Martinez, president of Telemundo Station Group noted that the deal will result in “the launch of a new Telemundo owned station in Albuquerque to help inform and empower audiences with the local news, weather, consumer and investigative information they need,”

Ramar Communications, Inc. is a privately held media company founded in 1981 by Ray Moran and son Brad Moran. Ramar has operated in Albuquerque and Lubbock, Texas and has started and developed 22 TV and Radio stations over the last 40 years.

Ramar sold its Lubbock TV stations in 2020 and after this transaction it will continue to operate 8 radio stations and several digital media products.