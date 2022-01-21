NBCU Academy Expands to Include Engineering and STEM Programs

NEW YORK)—NBCU News Group’s multi-platform journalism training and development program, NBCU Academy, has significantly expanded its reach to 30 schools by adding 13 new partners.

The expansion is notable because it includes engineering and STEM programs for the first time.

The new 2022 cohort of participating institutions also grows NBCU Academy’s geographic footprint, diversifies the student population through specialized programs and expands beyond journalism to include business, engineering, technology and sports programs.

NBCU Academy was launched by NBCUniversal News Group in January 2021 and is part of the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The company announced that NBCU Academy will invest $2 million in grants to support the 13 new partner institutions.

“The way we gather and consume news is consistently evolving,” said Yvette Miley, senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for NBCU News Group. “Through NBCU Academy, we’re forging a generation of diverse journalists that are ahead of the curve on media technologies and have a deep understanding of a range of industries.”

Last year, NBCU Academy issued $6.5 million in funding to campuses–with 50% going directly to students. It established NBCUAcademy.com, and launched Original Voices, a fellowship program formed in partnership with NBC News Studios.

Original Voices awarded seven diverse documentary filmmakers $315,000 in grants and access to NBCU News Group resources to support feature-length nonfiction films highlighting social issues and identities. Two of those films have been selected to premiere at Sundance in January 2022.

NBCUAcademy.com also offers free online instruction and digital content for students. In the last year alone, NBCU Academy produced 65 online tutorials, hosted eight livestreams and generated more than 40 Original Equity Lab stories. Journalists and leadership across the NBCU News Group portfolio participated in NBCU Academy curriculum, providing access and insight to linear platforms, streaming channels, and digital, audio and social brands across NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo News and Peacock.

Additionally, NBCU Academy developed an embed program, hiring six recent graduates from five NBCU Academy’s partner schools to work full-time for NBC News Digital’s award-winning diversity verticals, including NBC Asian America, NBCBLK, NBC Latino and NBC Out, as well as CNBC Make It and CNBC en Español.

The embed program builds on NBCU Academy’s mission to provide more equitable access to diverse and marginalized communities that have been historically underrepresented in the news industry.

It is also part of Project UP, Comcast NBCUniversal’s comprehensive effort to help build a future of unlimited possibilities by connecting people to the Internet, advancing economic mobility, and opening doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

In June 2020, Comcast NBCUniversal announced a multi-year $100 million commitment to help address systemic racism and inequality. In July 2020, NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde announced the Fifty Percent Challenge Initiative, an aggressive action plan to turn the NBCU News Group employee base to be 50% women and 50% people of color.

The 13 new academic partners include: