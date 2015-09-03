NBCSports.com Redesigns Spotlights Video

STAMFORD, CONN.—It’s out with the old and in with the new for NBCSports.com, as the NBC Sports Digital announced that a redesign of the website will launch for fans on Monday, Sept. 7. Among the site's new features, NBC Sport Digital focused on improving its live and short-form video offerings.

Redesigned NBCSports.com

NBCSports.com offers live streams of more than 2,000 events annually through its NBC Sports Live Extra, its live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs. To help users keep track of live and upcoming events, NBCSports.com will feature a live streaming schedule that will be visible site wide. Live events will be distinguished with a “Watch Now” label, while the schedule will include upcoming events up to 72 hours in advance. A full schedule up to a week in advance will be available on the NBC Sports Live Extra landing page. According to Jack Jackson, vice president of web product development for NBC Sports Digital, the schedule will also vary from page to page depending on the sport.

Short-form, on-demand video content is also a more emphasized element of the redesign, focusing on sharing and discovery of event highlights and original programming.

“Folks can dive in on each of the different franchises we have, whether that’s Pro Football Talk or highlights from a specific sport,” said Jackson. “It’ll be much easier to dive in, look for the content you want, browse things, see similar content; so hopefully the discovery is a lot better on our short form clips.”

Another key goal for NBCSports.com was to optimize its design for both desktop and mobile devices with the new diversity of screen sizes since the site��s last redesign in 2010. The handset version of the site is responsive, able to fill the screen of whatever device, while the desktop version is adaptable, expanding but keeping its editorial organization on different screen sizes.

Additional new features include updated player news for fantasy sports from Rotoworld.com, as well as infinite scrolling and story explorer features for users to browse more content.