NBC4 Expands Original Streaming Content

LOS ANGELES—In a notable example of how local broadcast stations are expanding their original streaming efforts, NBC4 (KNBC) has announced a new original series “I Was There When…” that is now airing for free on the NBCLA App on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

The original series from NBC Owned Television Stations’ NBC4 takes viewers behind the scenes of the biggest news stories that rocked Southern California and the country, with the station’s award-winning journalists giving first-hand accounts of their involvement in those stories.

Each episode features a different story. Those include NBC4’s Conan Nolan reliving being the only journalist driving right in front of OJ Simpson during his infamous freeway pursuit; Colleen Williams’ stark memories of being in the midst of the chaos during the Atlanta Olympics bombing; Fred Roggin’s account of the dark day he rushed into the newsroom to break the news on the death of Kobe Bryant; and Vikki Vargas sharing her emotional journey covering the Northridge earthquake in real-time while navigating it with her family.