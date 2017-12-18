NBC Universal to Stream ‘Sunday Night Football’ to All Mobile Devices

STAMFORD, CONN.—The weekly “Sunday Night Football” matchup will now be available to stream through your smartphone starting in the 2018 season. NBC Universal made the announcement through a press release that it had acquired the streaming rights all mobile devices for “SNF” from the NFL and will offer it to fans through its NBC TV Everywhere platform. As per the agreement, NBCU can extend those authenticated streaming rights to its cable, satellite and telco partners, as well as virtual MVPDs.

NBC Sports Digital had previously been streaming “SNF” to desktops, tablets and connected TVs since 2008, but this new deal will allow for these games to be live streamed to mobile phones.

As part of the expanded distribution, streams will now also include national advertising and local affiliate advertising. The reach of national ads, which will continue to be sold exclusively by NBCU, will be further extended by passing through to Verizon and NFL mobile platforms, per last week’s agreement between the NFL and Verizon.