NBC, Twitter Team Up for 2020 Olympics Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn.—The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are just about a year away, and Twitter and NBC are going for content gold via a newly announced partnership for the games. As a result of the pairing, NBC and Twitter will boost Olympic coverage via exclusive daily programming, daily viewer polls and video highlights.

Every morning during the 2020 Games, NBC Olympics will produce a 20-minute live studio program from Tokyo that will air exclusively on Twitter. The program will showcase highlights, athlete interviews, stories from the host city and feature Twitter reactions from the games.

Twitter will also show a daily live look-in of NBC Olympics Primetime or Primetime Plus coverage, with the specific coverage of an athlete, sport or event determined each day via a fan poll.

Additional content will come through clips of the most memorable moments from the games, produced by NBC Olympics and published on Twitter. There will also be coverage of pre-games content, starting in February 2020, including real-time highlights of Olympic sports and the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

“A seminal event like the Olympics offered us the opportunity to think bigger and more robustly about how fans can engage in and around the world-class content that the NBC Olympics team will be bringing to bear,” said Kay Madati, global vice president and head of content partnerships at Twitter. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to bring our highly-engaged audience even closer to NBC Olympics’ coverage of the action happening in Tokyo, providing more content to fuel the already electric Olympic conversation on Twitter.”

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will take place from July 24-Aug 9, 2020.