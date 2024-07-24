NBC Sports Taps Comcast Technology Solutions for Olympics Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. and DENVER, Colo.—NBC Sports has announced that it will be using Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to provide multiscreen video management and delivery for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and, August 28-September 8, respectively.

During the games, NBCUniversal will utilize Comcast Technology Solutions implementation of VideoAI for automated metadata tagging. It will also use CTS’s syndication platform (CVP) to publish Video On Demand assets and metadata management across certain devices, sites, and apps for its distribution of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, helping NBCUniversal route the excitement in Paris back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“By working alongside Comcast Technology Solutions to assist in publishing VOD assets and metadata management across select platforms, we have been able to consistently raise the bar in our coverage,” said Monica Williams, senior vice president, digital products & operations, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “The 2024 Paris Olympics is an incredible, tentpole event for our distribution partners, and working with partners like Comcast allows us to deliver our audiences the best content experience.”

Comcast Technology Solutions, which also recently launched a Sports Hub facility designed to meet the stringent and dynamic needs of sports programming, has worked with NBC Sports for twelve years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts across Summer and Winter Olympics and other major international sports events in Europe, South America, and Asia.

"The Olympics represent the pinnacle of sports video production and distribution, and Comcast Technology Solutions is honored to be entrusted to play such a central role supporting the video management and delivery of this unparalleled multiscreen sports experience at such scale,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast, & advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions.

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.