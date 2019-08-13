NBC Sports Kicks Off Pub Pass OTT Platform

STAMFORD, Conn.—Local watering holes can now be the home for passionate rugby, cycling and soccer fans courtesy of a new OTT platform NBC Sports has developed with sports and live entertainment company AEG. NBC Sports Pub Pass is a customizable OTT platform specifically designed for pubs and restaurants in the U.S. to provide their patrons popular international sports.

An exclusive subscription service, Pub Pass provides premium content for soccer, rugby and cycling through a single subscription. With Pub Pass, subscribers will provide live and on-demand content for rugby—Six Nations Championship, Championship Cup, Premiership Rugby and the option to add the Rugby World Cup games—and cycling, includng the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana, Amgen Tour of California, Paris-Roubaix and more. There will also be exclusive content not available on linear TV, including 140 live Premier League soccer matches; 185 live rugby matches; and extra hours of each stage for cycling’s top races.

NBC Sports says that it based the Pub Pass service off of similar features often common in international markets, though, according to NBC, were not available in the U.S.

“There is no substitute for the incredible atmosphere that is created when passionate fans get together in a pub or restaurant to watch their favorite sports and favorite teams and with NBC Sports Pub Pass there will never again be a blackout or any other barrier preventing sports fans from gathering to celebrate the most important matches and sporting events from Europe and around the world,” said Dan Lyle, director, AEG Rugby.

In addition, with the Pub Pass service, NBC Sports says that establishments will no longer charge entrance fees at the door to watch these international broadcasts.

More information on NBC Sports Pub Pass is available at nbcpubpass.com.