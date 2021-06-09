NBC Olympics Will Use Signiant’s File Transfer Software for Tokyo Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics is deploying Signiant intelligent file transfer software for its production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, reported Darryl Jefferson, vice president of post production and digital workflow, at NBC Sports and Olympics, and Margaret Craig, CEO of Signiant.

Signiant’s software will allow NBC Olympics to leverage their talent and equipment back home in Stamford with remote production techniques, enabling them to provide enhanced viewing experiences to their audience much more efficiently, the companies reported.

NBC will use Signiant’s software to move petabytes of footage from Tokyo back to its International Broadcast Center in Stamford immediately after it is captured.

Signiant’s network optimization technology also allows for seamless transfer of the footage over standard IP networks, eliminating latency and packet loss, so that editors in Stamford can begin creating highlights almost immediately while the action is happening thousands of miles away.

In addition, the software will be used to transfer content, including advanced graphics work and pre-recorded footage, quickly and securely back to the broadcast center in Tokyo.

“Signiant is excited to partner with NBC Olympics for the production of the Tokyo Games this summer,” said Craig. “Fan expectations for more immersive viewing experiences are growing and with NBC Olympics’ remote production operations, they will be sure to delight their audiences with amazing coverage. We’re proud that Signiant’s software will play such a central role in enabling NBC Olympics to seamlessly leverage their talent and technology located halfway around the world.”

Jefferson added that NBC Olympics will be using Signiant’s Managers and Agents solution.

“File movement is central to all of our remote workflows both in Tokyo as well as in our broadcast center in Stamford,” Jefferson explained. “We are excited to see how it optimizes our transfers and provides greater resiliency across our domestic and international transfers. Signiant is enabling us to scale up to handle our Tokyo Olympics workload and our increased file sizes due to our HDR and 4K production efforts.”