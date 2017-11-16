NBC Olympics to Live Stream 1,800 Hours of 2018 Winter Games

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Olympics will set an Winter Olympics record of its own at the PyeongChang Games, as the broadcaster has plans to live stream 1,800 hours of content. In addition, this will be the first Winter Olympics to offer live streaming of the NBC broadcast network, including primetime and primetime-plus programming, per NBC Olympics official press release.

Coverage will include live streams of all competition on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app on desktops, mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs for authenticated users; TV simul-stream coverage of five television networks; streaming on connected TVs; and an enhanced viewing experience for selected sports like Alpine skiing and figure skating. There will also be three digital-only programs, live streams of practices and an active news desk providing Olympic updates throughout the day.

Additional streaming elements being offered by NBC Olympics include a temporary pass that allows for users to stream 30 minutes of coverage prior to authentication on the first visit, and five minutes each subsequent day; NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will feature video-on-demand coverage and programming; all live streams will be closed-caption in English; and, as previously announced, U.S. service members located on U.S. military bases worldwide can watch live streaming coverage.

Live streaming competition coverage begins Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

The 2018 Winter Olympics take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from Feb. 9-25.