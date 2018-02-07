NBC Olympics Teams With Intersection for Winter Olympics Content

STAMFORD, CONN.—The Olympics may be taking place in South Korea, but customized content of the Winter Games will make its way to New York, Chicago and Philadelphia courtesy of NBC Olympics and Intersection, a smart cities technology and media company. The duo will be share Olympics content across digital screens in all three cities throughout the two weeks of the Games.

The content is being created specifically for Intersection’s urban network of digital screens. Morning highlights, primetime previews, and Opening Ceremony teaser, medal counts, real-time alerts, athlete profiles and more will be made available across Intersection’s LinkNYC network in New York; digital urban panels and platform displays in the Chicago Transit Authority; and digital bus shelters, urban panels and platform displays throughout SEPTA, PATCO and the streets of Philadelphia.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place from Feb. 8-25 in PyeongChang, South Korea.