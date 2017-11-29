NBCU to Deliver 2,400 Hours Of Winter Olympics Coverage

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBCU will offer viewers more than 2,400 hours of coverage of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from Pyeongchang, South Korea –the most ever of a Winter Olympics, the network announced today.

The Games also will be the first time the network has presented primetime live coverage of a Winter Olympics live across all time zones, it said. Coverage will be available on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and via the NBC Sports app.

The 2,400 hours of coverage from Pyeongchang will exceed the hours of coverage of the Winter Games from Sochi and Vancouver combined, the network said. Across the NBCU platforms, coverage will include: NBC with 176 hours; NBCSN with 369; CNBC with 46; USA Network with 40.5 and NBCOlympics/NBC Sports app with more than 1,800.

The combined 631.5 hours of linear coverage across four networks is the most ever for the Winter Games, NBC said.

Coverage begins Feb. 7, 2018, at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN with mixed doubles curling. Streaming on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will begin at 7 .m. ET on Feb. 7 for authenticated viewers, the network said. Primetime coverage begins the next day with live figure skating, qualifying for the men’s and women’s moguls competition and qualifying for the men’s ski jumping competition.

Over the 19 days of coverage (Feb. 7-25) NBCU will average more than 126 hours of coverage per day, about three times as many hours as coverage of the 1976 Innsbruck Winter Olympics on ABC, the network said.

NBCU also has partnered with the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic Committee to present 24/7 news coverage Feb. 10-24 on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, the network said. OBS will provide 20 hours of news and highlights, medal ceremony coverage and a daily studio show for the news channel.