NBC Olympics Gets Storage and Playout Servers from Harmonic

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Video delivery infrastructure provider Harmonic is heading to the Olympics, as NBC Olympics has selected the company’s MediaGrid shared storage system and Spectrum MediaDeck integrated media servers to help with production of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. NBC Olympics will use the Harmonic gear at 10 global locations covering the event for broadcast on demand, digital, news operations and long term archive.

The Harmonic systems will be used both at NBC Olympics’ Stamford, Conn., location as well as in Rio at the International Broadcast Center. The MediaGrid ContentStore 5840 high-density storage nodes will help provide centralized shared storage. The MediaDeck server systems will facilitate on-the-fly capture and proxy generation for all incoming materials.

The 2016 Olympic games will take place from Aug. 5-21.