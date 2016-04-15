NBC Olympics Acquires Spectra Logic Gear for 2016 Games

BOULDER, COLO.—NBC Olympics, a NBC Sports Group division, will be on hand in Rio de Janeiro to capture all of the historical footage of the 2016 Summer Olympics, but to help with the perseveration of that footage, the broadcaster has announced its acquisition of Spectra Logic gear.

Spectra Logic will provider NBC Olympics with two T50e tape libraries onsite within the International Broadcast Center in Rio to conduct data restores, and to capture and access data from live broadcasts. NBY Olympics will also house an eight-frame Spectra TFinity and T950 tape library with LTO-6 drives and media at its data center in Samford, Conn. The TFinity is used for video archive and can ingest more than 25 TB of footage daily; the T950 handles disaster recovery.

NBC Olympics will broadcast the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro from Aug. 5-21.