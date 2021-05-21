NBA, Turner Sports & BetMGM Team on New Sports Betting Show

NEW YORK—The NBA is looking to cash in on the rise in popularity of sports betting, with NBA Digital announcing a collaboration with Turner Sports and BetMGM on its first betting-focused program, “NBA Bet.”

“NBA Bet Presented by BetMGM” is NBA TV’s first live studio show dedicated to sports betting information and analysis. Based out of WarnerMedia Studios in Atlanta, the show will feature experts discussing betting analysis and breakdowns, while BetMGM’s data feed will be integrated and the latest odds displayed throughout the show.

A multiplatform offering, “NBA Bet” will have a 30-minute weekly TV show available to NBA TV subscribers, as well as content across NBA.com, the NBA App and social platforms. A new @NBABet social media account will feature video segments, highlights, analysis, insights and more.

“NBA Bet” debuts May 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET, just before the NBA playoffs get underway; it will continue through the first two rounds of the playoffs.