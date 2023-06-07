NBA Finals Game 2 Audience Hit 11.9M on ABC

NEW YORK—ABC has released Nielsen data showing that its coverage of the second game of the 2023 NBA Finals attracted an average of 11,910,000 viewers and that the broadcast of the Miami Heat victory over the Denver Nuggets peaked in the 10:15 p.m. ET quarter hour with 15,256,000 viewers.

Coverage of game 2 easily won the night across television in viewership and in all key demographics, including P18-34; P18-49; P25-54; M18-34, M18-49 and M25-54, ABC said.

For the second consecutive NBA Finals game, the broadcast was up year-over-year in the P18-34 demo. Game 2 was up three percent from last year.

NBA Finals Game 2 on ABC was the highest-rated Denver Nuggets game ever on any network in the Denver market. It averaged a 22.3 rating locally. The other top five local markets included Miami (15.2 market rating), West Palm Beach (11.5), Milwaukee (9.2) and Memphis (8.7)