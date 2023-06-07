NBA Finals Game 2 Audience Hit 11.9M on ABC
The Miami Heat’s victory over the Denver Nuggets peaked with 15.256M viewers
NEW YORK—ABC has released Nielsen data showing that its coverage of the second game of the 2023 NBA Finals attracted an average of 11,910,000 viewers and that the broadcast of the Miami Heat victory over the Denver Nuggets peaked in the 10:15 p.m. ET quarter hour with 15,256,000 viewers.
Coverage of game 2 easily won the night across television in viewership and in all key demographics, including P18-34; P18-49; P25-54; M18-34, M18-49 and M25-54, ABC said.
For the second consecutive NBA Finals game, the broadcast was up year-over-year in the P18-34 demo. Game 2 was up three percent from last year.
NBA Finals Game 2 on ABC was the highest-rated Denver Nuggets game ever on any network in the Denver market. It averaged a 22.3 rating locally. The other top five local markets included Miami (15.2 market rating), West Palm Beach (11.5), Milwaukee (9.2) and Memphis (8.7)
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.