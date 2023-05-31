NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game Averaged 11.9M Viewers

ATLANTA—TNT is reporting that its coverage of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 averaged 11.9 million total viewers on Monday night when the Miami Heat clinched the title with a 103-84 win over the Boston Celtics.

That made it TNT’s most-watched NBA ECF Game ever—surpassing Heat/Pacers, Game 7 (11.6 million viewers in 2013)—and TNT’s third most-watched NBA game ever.

The network’s coverage of the seven-game series averaged 7.4 million viewers to garner TNT’s most viewed ECF coverage in a decade, and a 6% lift in viewership vs. the same matchup in 2022, TNT announced, citing Nielsen data.

Monday night’s ECF Game 7 telecast peaked with an average of 14.2 million viewers between 10-10:15 p.m. ET and was the No. 1 program of the night across all of cable.

Overall, TNT’s 2023 NBA Playoffs coverage has led the network to win the night on cable in primetime 24 times, while propelling the network to cable’s top ranking in primetime throughout the past five weeks.

Boston’s last second Game 6 win on Saturday night averaged 8.7 million viewers to garner TNT’s most viewed ECF Game 6 ever and the most watched on any network in 11 years.

TNT finished with its most watched NBA Playoffs coverage in five years, with an average of 4.7 million total viewers, up 14% vs. last year. The network also registered double digit gains across all key demos including People 18-34 (+21%), People 18-49 (+18%) and People 25-54 (+20%) when compared to 2022.

On social media and mobile platforms, WBD Sports also reported record-breaking data for the NBA Playoffs coverage: