NATPE Cancels Miami Gathering

LOS ANGELES—NATPE is cancelling its in-person conference planned for Jan. 18-20 in Miami due coronavirus concerns and said that it is looking at a new time and place for a rescheduled Conference and Marketplace.

After holding its 2021 event virtually, NATPE had hoped to get back to meeting in person in 2022. The cancellation is the latest in a string of industry trade event cancellations, most of which were planned under more optimistic conditions. International CES 2022 last week bucked that trend but omicron has proved too much for smaller gatherings.

"After serious consideration of the health and safety of all attendees, as well as the quality of the event experience for its membership and other constituents, NATPE Miami 2022 has canceled the in-person Conference," the organization said in a statement. "NATPE is in the process of developing a plan to create both virtual and in-person events (when appropriate) throughout the year with either no fees or limited ones in appreciation for the support NATPE has received from many people around the world."

JP Bommel, President and CEO, NATPE remarked, “Although this decision from a financial point of view will cost the organization a great deal of money, that was secondary to our primary concern, which is to put the welfare of our members first. We put a great deal of safety protocols in place, but it is just not enough given the intensity of this virus which is spreading at an enormous rate all over the world. We look forward to producing a strong conference at the right time and under the best circumstances, and to provide all our attendees with the greatest value we can offer.”