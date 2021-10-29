NATPE to Hold its 2022 Miami Event in Person

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) will hold its first COVID-era in-person event at its NATPE Miami event, Jan. 18-20, 2022. NATPE's 2021 meeting in January 2021 was virtual. A list of speakers and an event schedule will be announced soon.

NATPE said it will follow "the highest standards and COVID-related protocols. Continually refined with guidance from the CDC, WHO and local authorities, and in effect for the entirety of the event, this flagship market & conference will include, among other things: mandatory proof of vaccination for all attendees, outdoor tents for select sessions and meetings, and designated NATPE Safe zones fully controlled by the event production team."

For more information, visit the NATPE Safe protocols page, visit www.natpe.com/miami/natpesafe.

Said JP Bommel, President and CEO, NATPE, “We are thrilled to see our exhibitors, sponsors coming back to Miami and to be welcoming new partners as we are ready to be the new year’s first major platform for the business of content as the industry continue to evolve globally. All of us at NATPE are hard at work building a strong program focusing on new business, new markets, and financing. But most importantly, we look forward to NATPE Miami as a time to celebrate our return in person for what is sure to be a productive and educational week in the content industry.”

To register for the event, visit the NATPE Miami page.