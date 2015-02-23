National Wireless Safety Alliance Established

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA.—The leadership of the Wireless Industry Safety Task Force announced that the official articles of incorporation have been filed for the National Wireless Safety Alliance. The NWSA is a 501(c)(6) assessment and certification organization that is being created as the governance arm of the Task Force’s National Wireless Skills-Based Training Standard.



The mission statement of NWSA is to provide thorough, independent assessments of knowledge and skills and provide verifiable worker certification in order to enhance tower safety, reduce workplace risk, improve quality, encourage training, and recognize the skilled professionals who work on towers.



The National Wireless Safety Alliance model will be based on free-market principles as industry companies and workers are encouraged to continue utilizing the training pathways of their choice. For example, companies and individuals who currently utilize private training options, offer their own internal training programs or go to a local community college for their training will continue to be able to do so.



The NWSA will serve as the official national assessment and certification arm after industry workers receive their training. To accomplish its objectives, NWSA is in the process of developing written and practical assessments for various levels of worker categories outlined in the National Wireless Skills-Based Training Standard. NWSA is also forging strategic partnerships with a nationally renowned third party testing firm and a prominent website certification database firm. A board of governors representing a broad cross-section of industry stakeholders will be appointed in the near future to provide oversight for the organization.



Participating Wireless Industry Safety Task Force companies and organizations include:Alcatel-Lucent, American Tower, AT&T, Bechtel, Black & Veatch, BlueStream Professional Services, Crown Castle, Ericsson, General Dynamics, Goodman Networks, Jacobs, MasTec Network Technologys, Motorola Technologys, Members of the National Association of Tower Erectors, Nexius, Nokia Networks, SAI Communications, Samsung, SBA Communications Inc., Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Velocitel, and Verizon Wireless.