NATE UNITE 2016 Awards Honor Hayden, Mueller

NEW ORLEANS—Kevin Hayden, president of Hayden Tower Services, and Diane Mueller, sales representative for Primus Electronics, were the guest of honors during the NATE UNITE 2016 Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Hayden was the recipient of the Bill Carson Lifetime Service Award, while Mueller was presented with the Distinguished Service Award.

Kevin Hayden

The Bill Carson Lifetime Service Award recognizes individuals who have made significant and long-term contributions to the National Association of Tower Erector’s mission and has served the association for a minimum of 15 years. Hayden was a founding member of NATE in 1995 and has served as chairman and director for the Board of Directors, as well as a variety committee leadership roles.

Dianne Mueller

Mueller was this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes past or present committee members who “has demonstrated direct and individual contributions to the NATE mission.” Mueller has been a NATE Member Service Committee volunteer for 18 years. She has also helped form the first NATE Regional Meeting in Sept. 2015 and assisted the NATE administrative staff with the NATE UNITE conference.

The NATE UNITE 2016 conference is currently underway in New Orleans.