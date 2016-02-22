NATE Names 2016 Executive Committee Members

NEW ORLEANS—As the annual NATE UNITE Conference gets underway, The National Association of Tower Erectors have announced the election of Jim Tracy, Jim Miller and Kari Carlson to the association’s executive committee for the upcoming year. All three are members on NATE’s board of directors.

Jim Tracy

Tracy will serve as NATE chairman, becoming the sixth chairman in the organization’s history. A member of NATE’s board of directors for five years, Tracy previously served as vice chairman of the board of directors and board oversight for the member services committee. Tracy works for Legacy Telecommunications.

Miller, who works for EasTex Tower, was re-elected to the position of NATE vice chairman. Miller has been on the board for seven years and served as board oversight for the safety and a member of the legislative and regulatory committee.

Carlson, of Tower Systems, was also re-elected as the secretary/treasurer. A Nate board member for nine years, Carlson previously served on the association’s financial investment committee and industry relations committee.

The 2016 NATE UNITE Conference is taking place in New Orleans through Feb. 25.