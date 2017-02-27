NATE Elects Tracy, Miller and Little to Executive Committee

FORT WORTH, TEXAS—The trio of Jim Tracy, Jim Miller and Ben Little—members of NATE’s Board of Directors—have been elected to serve on the association’s Executive Committee for the next year. The announcement was made at NATE UNITE 2017 Conference and Exposition.

Jim Tracy

Tracy, CEO of Legacy Telecommunications, and Miller, president and CEO of EasTex Tower, were both re-elected to their positions of chairman and vice chairman on the committee, respectively. Little, CEO of Centerline Solutions, was elected to serve as the secretary/treasurer.

During the conference, NATE also recognized Kari Carlson, vice president of Tower Systems, as she is departing as a member of the Board; she was on the Board since 2008.