NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 Becomes NBCSN’s Most-Watched Telecast

STAMFORD, CONN. – All cylinders were firing in terms of viewers for NBC Sports Network’s telecast of NASCAR Sprint Cup’s Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 26, as the race became the network’s most-watched telecast. The race, which was held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, averaged 4.7 million viewers, peaking at 5.6 million when Kyle Busch took home the checkered flag.

The Brickyard 400 telecast marks consecutive weeks of growth for NBCSN’s coverage of Sprint Cup racing. Average viewership was up 27 percent from the July 19 race in New Hampshire, and 47 percent from the July 11 race in Kentucky. NBCSN’s coverage was the most-watched NASCAR event on cable since the 2014 season-ending race that aired on ESPN and drew in 5.2 million.

NBCSN’s next NASCAR race will be the Windows 10 400 and will air Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m. from Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.