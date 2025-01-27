NASCAR Productions Deploys Extensive Samsung Monitoring System

Samsung, a new NASCAR technology partner, will provide digital displays to elevate the stock-car racing circuit’s fan experience, racing operations and enterprise processes, the company said today.

The multiyear partnership will begin with the introduction of Samsung displays and monitors for NASCAR Productions’ newly launched remote race control room, Samsung said.

Housed in NASCAR’s 58,000-square-foot production facility in Concord, North Carolina, the control room features Samsung’s The Wall as its centerpiece, allowing officials to review comprehensive, real-time video, audio and data from the track and remotely officiate races. The Wall spans 32 feet in width and 9 feet in height, NASCAR said.

The new control room will enable NASCAR to remotely officiate large-scale races nationwide in a precise, data-driven way. During races, as many as 24 officials in the room will use The Wall as their primary screen to access replays from the SBG Sports Software system, which is capable of aggregating up to 200 camera angles, all driver audio and voice-to-text transcription of team radio transmissions, it said.

The Wall’s true-to-life picture quality will deliver footage and data with the finest level of detail, presenting crisp, clear information to remote officials so they can confidently make decisions on penalties and race results.

“Our indoor LED displays and monitors will help NASCAR fuel a new era of race-day precision from the first lap to the final stretch,” David Phelps, head of the display division at Samsung Electronics America, said.

“With superior visuals and real-time data, officials will experience unmatched clarity and insight into every moment of each race—offering a level of visibility that surpasses what they could see on-site at the track. This is just the beginning of our partnership as we help to pave the future of motorsports.”

Officials in Concord will remain fully immersed in the racing action via live feeds and intercom communications to consult with their counterparts at the track.

The Wall’s large-scale display provides officials with a real-time view of information as drivers make their laps and pit stops. The screen will display a variety of data, including feeds from onboard cameras, Engine Control Units (ECUs), optical tracking cameras, Pit Road Officiating (PRO) systems and official cameras positioned at the pit, start and finish lines, restart zones and other key locations, the company said.

Officials will use a range of Samsung monitors to gather and analyze insights, including 25 27-inch ViewFinity S6 high-resolution monitors and seven 49-inch Odyssey G9 monitors. The ultra-wide, curved Odyssey G9 monitors offer extensive screen real estate where officials can simultaneously view and assess multiple data sources, enhancing their ability to support track operations, it said.

“Remote Race Control will give NASCAR officials unparalleled views of more than 200 camera angles with multiple data points from every car that were previously not available,” Steve Stum, NASCAR vice president of operations and technical production, said. “It will also allow us to make competition calls faster and more accurately than ever before to ultimately help improve the product.”

The remote race control room will be fully operational and revved up to support this year’s NASCAR Cup Series, which kicks off with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2.

More information is available on the company’s website.