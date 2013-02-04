Nancy O’Dell to Host NAB Show Television Luncheon

WASHINGTON– Nancy O’Dell, co-anchor of “Entertainment Tonight,” will host the NAB Show Television Luncheon on Monday, April 8 in Las Vegas.



Since joining “Entertainment Tonight” in January 2011, O’Dell has conducted exclusive interviews with President Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Taylor Swift and Leann Rimes.



In addition to her work with ET, O’Dell has contributed reports to CBS This Morning, NBC’s “Today” show and “Dateline.” She is executive producer and host of “Celebrities at Home,” on HGTV. She also hosted “Your Own Show” on the OWN network.



O’Dell is often tapped to anchor live TV specials, including the 2011 Emmy pre-show and Fox’s New Year’s Eve special in 2011. She was a special presenter on CBS’ 2012 Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as a host of Fox’s American Country Music Awards. O’Dell previously served as the “Access Hollywood” co-anchor for 13 years.



O’Dell has been honored with three Associated Press Awards, two Society of Professional Journalists Awards, an Emmy award and has been nominated for seven additional Emmys. In addition, she was nominated in 1999 and 2000 for the ICG Publicists Guild Press Award, recognizing excellence in entertainment reporting.



O’Dell has appeared in “Smurfs 3,” “Thank You for Smoking” and several of the “Scream” movies. TV guest appearances include “30 Rock,” “Hannah Montana,” “Sesame Street,” “The Simpsons” and “Ally McBeal.”



“American Idol” will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the luncheon.



