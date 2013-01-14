NAMIC Announces Partnership With NewBay Media on Awards

NEW YORK -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications announced plans to collaborate with NewBay Media in support of the 2013 NAMIC Vision Awards as well as, the newly-introduced Multiethnic TV Leadership Awardspresented by two NewBay Media publications, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News.



The Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards will honor nine individual business executives in a celebration of the growing viability of the multiethnic television business. The awards will be presented at a luncheon ceremony at the NY Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, April 17, 2013. The awards luncheon will be preceded by a morning program which will feature one-on-one interviews with keynote guests, panel discussion with business leaders and a special presentation by NAMIC.



As a scheduled segment within the morning program agenda, NAMIC will have the unique opportunity to stage the first-ever, live announcements of the Vision Awards nominees. Featuring celebrity presenters, the live announcement will highlight the top award categories.



Now in its 19th year, the NAMIC Vision Awards recognize original television or digital content that reflects the depth and breadth of experience, and contributions of people of color. Winners of the 2013 NAMIC Vision Awards will be honored at a Los Angeles event in May, which is also presented in collaboration with Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. The final date to submit entries for this year's NAMIC Vision Awards is January 16, 2013.



In a joint statement, Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee, president and CEO, NAMIC and Louis Hillelson, vice president and group publisher, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News commented: "We are excited to expand upon the longstanding partnership between NAMIC and B&C/Multichannel News to recognize the industry's achievements in furthering the business of multiethnic television." The statement continued, "This is truly an ideal collaboration for the two organizations. The Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards acknowledge the business executives of the industry while the NAMIC Vision Awards salute the creative aspect of the business."



For more information on the 2013 NAMIC Vision Awards, including planned entries, contact Sandra Girado, director, Meetings and Events, NAMIC via email at sandra.girado@namic.com or visit http://www.namic.com. For more information on The Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards, visit

http://www.multiethnictv.com/awards.



