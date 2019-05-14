NABLF to Present John Legend With America Leadership Award

WASHINGTON—John Legend will have to clear a spot on his already over-crowded mantle for another honor, as the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation is recognizing his work to promote social justice and equality with the 2019 Service to America Leadership Award.

Considered NABLF’s highest honor, the Service to America Leadership Award honors individuals and organizations who improve the lives of others through extraordinary public service.

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter and EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards)—among many others—has given back to his community through various philanthropic initiatives. In 2007 he launched the Show Me Campaign designed to provide children with equal access to education and address systemic issues in the criminal justice system that disproportionately impact poor and minority communities. He started LRNG Innovators in 2014, in partnership with the National Writing Project and the MacArthur Foundation, to empower teachers and inspire innovation in education. He also founded FREEAMERICA, a campaign to raise awareness and work to end mass incareration.

In addition, Legend serves on the Board of Directors of Harlem Village Academies and Management Leadership for Tomorrow, and on the advisory board for The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and Teach for All.

NABLF will present the Service to America Leadership Award to Legend at the Celebration of Service to America Awards at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., on June 11. He will be joined by fellow winners, listed here.