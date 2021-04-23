NABLF Shares 2021 Technology Ambassador Graduates

WASHINGTON—There might not be a cap and gown involved, but 20 students have graduated from the NAB Leadership Foundation’s 2021 Technology Ambassador Program.

The six-month education and training series instructs its participants on the technological advancements that are growing the broadcast media industry. All those that participated received Amazon AWS and SBE certifications and learned from experts on things like NextGen TV, voice demand and radio programming, cloud computing in broadcast and IP networking fundamentals. They also provided insight and participated in focus groups to help develop new engineering and technology education programs.

Here is the full list of graduates from 2021 TAP:

Rucha Athavale, New Jersey Institute of Technology

Asheeta Bothra, University of Virginia

Chase Browning, University of Virginia

Allison Burns, Appalachian State University

Mario Chapa, University of Texas – San Antonio

Maria Depasquale, George Washington University

Alma Duderija, Loyola University Chicago

Rebecca Hamilton, Bates Technical College

Roniecia Harris, Arizona State University

Krystal Holland, New York University

Selah Konur, Omega Studios School of Applied Recording Arts and Sciences

Joshua Li, University of California, Los Angeles

Maria Marmora, New Jersey Institute of Technology

Zachary Neace, Western Kentucky University

Wynter Pero, Omega Studios School of Applied Recording Arts and Sciences

Angelina Plaza, New Mexico State University

Jon Sanelli, Hofstra University

Andrew Saturnino, Union County College

James Shonubi, Morgan State University

Rachel Stapholz, Arizona State University

“We are excited to present this year’s diverse class to the broadcasting industry,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “We are confident that their great talents will continue to bring innovation and new ideas to our industry.”

The next class of the Technology Ambassador Program will begin in October. The program is open to those pursuing a degree or attending technical school focused on a related subject.