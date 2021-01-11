NABLF Accepting 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards Entries

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation has issued the call for entries for the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The annual awards recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters.

The 2021 edition of the Celebration of Service to America Awards will present eight awards, one for TV and one for radio in the categories of Broadcast Ownership Group, Large/Major Market (TV DMAs 1-50), Medium Market (TV DMAs 51-100) and Small Market (TV DMAs 101-210).

The 2021 awards will once again be broadcast on TV as a special event, following the inaugural broadcast of the ceremony in 2020. The professionally produced one-hour program will feature celebrity guests, past honorees and D.C. policymakers. The ceremony will take place over the summer at a currently unspecified date.

The deadline for submitting entries to the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards is going to be March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.