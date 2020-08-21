NABLF’s Celebration of Service Broadcast to Air on 500-Plus Stations

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundations’ Celebration of Service to America Awards will be aired on more than 500 TV and radio stations across the U.S. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. ET, according to NABLF.

The one-hour program, which honors local radio and TV stations for their community service efforts, was distributed to stations through a pro bono partnership with Disney Media Networks. Nielsen, in collaboration with NBALF, will provide TV measurement and analytic services.

The full list of participating stations can be found at ServicetoAmericaAwards.org .

The 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards, taking place virtually because of COVID-19, is hosted by Tamron Hall and will feature celebrity guests and presenters that include Glenn Close, Sharon Stone, Sterling K. Brown, Sara Evans, Tony Gonzalez and Mario Lopez.