NABEF Tees Up Golf Fundraiser

WASHINGTON: The National Association of Broadcasters Educational Foundation is putting together the first NABEF Congressional Golf Classic. The event is Sept. 24 starting at 8 a.m. at The Club at Creighton Farms in Aldie, Va., a Jack Nicklaus-designed course.



Gordon Smith, the NAB president and CEO, will be leading the way with broadcast professionals and congressional leaders of all stripes. The bipartisan event co-chaired by Rep. Mary Bono Mack (Calif.) and Sen. Mark Udall (Colo.).



The tournament is raising funds for the NABEF, a nonprofit educational arm of the NAB; registration is $1,000 per person for $3,500 for a foursome. The website explains, “The foundation offers a number of professional development programs and initiatives to achieve this mission, including the Broadcast Leadership Training Program, Media Sales Institute, Leadership Development Institute and many more.”~ from Radio World

