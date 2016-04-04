NABEF Reveals 2016 Service to America Award Winners

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Educational Foundation (NABEF) has announced the winners of the 2016 Celebration of Service to America Award winners. The organization says the awards recognize community service by local broadcasters.

Among the awards handed out is the President’s Special Award, which recognizes what the NABEF describes as “historic and extraordinary achievement by broadcasters.” This year’s winner was the Arizona Broadcasters Association, which in partnership with the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, created the “Hooked: Tracking Heroin’s Hold on Arizona” special, which was broadcasted on both radio and television.

The Service to America Television Award winner was also announced. Given to a station “for the totality of its efforts and its commitment to excellence in serving its community,” per NABEF, the 2016 winner was KWTX-TV in Waco, Texas.

The other award recipients announced include WBIQ-TV Birmingham, Ala., which was presented with the Service to Children Award for TV; the CBS Radio-owned WXYT-FM in Southfield, Mich., was the winner on the radio side. For the Service to Community Award, NABEF honored Reno, Nev.-based TV station KOLO-TV; Cox Radio Group in Miami won for radio.

All winners will be recognized at the Celebration of Service to America dinner, which is set to take place June 21 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington.